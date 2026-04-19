German and Thai Women Killed in Bangkok Townhouse Fire

BANGKOK — Two women, including a German national, were killed and two others injured in a fierce townhouse fire in the Udomsuk area of Bangkok in the early hours of April 19, 2026, with firefighters battling for half an hour to bring the blaze under control before it could spread to neighbouring homes.

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The fire broke out at approximately 2:45 a.m. in a row of four-storey townhouses located in a housing estate opposite Soi Udomsuk 33 in the Bang Na Nuea area of Bang Na district, according to Police Lieutenant Wirat Samran, deputy investigation chief at Bang Na police station. When firefighters and rescuers arrived at the scene, flames had already taken a firm hold on the second and third floors of one unit, sending thick smoke billowing into the night sky. Crews worked for about 30 minutes to contain the blaze, and while they succeeded in preventing it from spreading to adjacent units, the townhouse itself was completely destroyed.

Two people were rushed to hospital for treatment of burns, while the bodies of two women were later discovered amid the charred debris. Forensic officers, doctors from Police General Hospital and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation were called in to examine the fire scene and the remains. The initial investigation has not yet determined the cause of the blaze, which remains under active investigation.

The deceased have been identified as two women: one a German national aged approximately 70 years, and the other a Thai woman aged about 40 whose name has not yet been released. Both are believed to have succumbed to smoke inhalation, the most common cause of death in residential fires, rather than burns. The two injured individuals are both German nationals. One, a man aged about 50, sustained burns and was taken to Lerdsin Hospital for treatment. The other, a man aged about 20, suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to Thai Nakharin Hospital. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

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Police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the fire, with forensic teams combing through the debris for clues. While accidental causes such as electrical faults or unattended cooking are being considered, authorities have not ruled out other possibilities at this early stage. The tragedy has cast a pall over the Udomsuk neighbourhood, where residents were awakened by the sound of sirens and the sight of flames consuming a home in their midst. For the families of the two women who lost their lives, and for the two men now recovering from their injuries, the fire has brought sudden and devastating loss in the dark hours before dawn. Further updates are expected as the forensic examination and police investigation progress.

-Thailand News (TN)