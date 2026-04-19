Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul Approves Border Fence Plan for Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT — Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has approved in principle a border fence project in the southern province of Narathiwat aimed at curbing smuggling, illegal crossings and insurgent movements, with funding to be drawn from the central budget, according to a report by the Bangkok Post.

Thailand Plans Security Wire Fence on Southern Border with Malaysia

Speaking on Saturday, Anutin said the plan covers the districts of Tak Bai and Waeng in the far South and is intended to enhance security along Thailand’s porous southern frontier with Malaysia. The project seeks to prevent illegal crossings, improve law enforcement efficiency, reduce unrest and build confidence among local communities who have long suffered from the effects of cross-border crime and insurgency-related violence.

Authorities said detailed design and route alignment will be finalized before construction begins. Funding for the first phase is expected to come from the 2026 central budget, with further phases to follow until the project is completed. The fence would be the latest in a series of physical barriers erected along Thailand’s borders, following similar structures on the Cambodian and Myanmar frontiers.

Anutin, who also serves as director of the Internal Security Operations Command, stressed that political and military efforts must work in tandem to achieve lasting peace in the restive southern border provinces. He emphasized the importance of intelligence-led operations and strict law enforcement based on behavioral evidence to bring offenders to justice, signalling a shift toward more targeted counterinsurgency tactics rather than broad-based security sweeps.

Thailand is catching on.

Bangkok Post – Anutin approves border fence plan.#Thailand #boarderhttps://t.co/s7fQCBdmT4 — Ray Roams (@RayRoams) April 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Fourth Army Area commander Lieutenant General Narathip Phoynok visited the Buketa Customs House in Waeng district to monitor operations and provide policy guidance. He was briefed on cross-border movements of people and goods and on existing screening measures against illegal activity. The general instructed military, police and administrative officials to coordinate closely with customs officers to strengthen efforts against smuggling, drug trafficking and insurgent movements. Officials said joint patrols and information-sharing would be expanded in high-risk areas along the border. The commander also commended officers working under harsh conditions and urged them to prioritize public welfare while ensuring transparent and fair border trade to support the fragile local economy.

Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said drug suppression ranks high on Anutin’s agenda, noting that despite increased arrests of traffickers in southern border provinces, the spread of narcotics—particularly methamphetamine—remains a serious concern, especially among youth and young women. She said plans are underway to establish district-level rehabilitation centres by next year, tailored to local conditions and supported by families, religious institutions, schools, local authorities and security agencies.

Thailand to Begin Construction of Border Fences with Cambodia Next Month

In a separate development, authorities have made progress in the investigation into an attempted assassination of Prachachart Party MP for Narathiwat, Kamolsak Leewamoh. Four suspects have been arrested, with efforts continuing to apprehend at least one more individual believed to be involved in the attack. The MP survived the attempt, but the incident underscored the persistent threat of political violence in the region even as the government pushes forward with its security and development agenda. For Anutin, the border fence represents a tangible symbol of his administration’s commitment to restoring order in the deep South—but whether it will prove effective against determined insurgents and smugglers remains to be seen.

-Thailand News (TN)