Thailand to Begin Construction of Border Fences with Cambodia Next Month

BANGKOK — Thailand will commence construction of border fences along a part of its frontier with Cambodia next month as part of enhanced security measures following deadly clashes between the two nations last year amid persistent tensions, military officials announced.

Thai Military Unveils Design for New Border Fence with Cambodia

The first barrier will cover a 1.3-kilometre stretch in Chanthaburi province, according to the spokesman for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters. This initial section represents a small fraction of the nearly 800-kilometre border shared between the two Southeast Asian neighbours.

Major General Vithai, the armed forces spokesman, emphasised that the fencing project is not related to any territorial dispute and has received Cambodia’s full approval. “The construction of this border fence is not just about building a physical wall, but also about providing peace of mind to the people living along the border,” Maj Gen Vithai stated.

The construction is expected to take approximately 45 days to complete, with the designated area already cleared of landmines and a paved road constructed on the Thai side of the border to facilitate the building process. The project represents a concrete step toward addressing security concerns that have simmered along the boundary line.

Looking ahead, military officials plan to enhance the initial barrier with permanent walls and electronic fencing equipped with advanced sensors and closed-circuit television cameras to enable 24-hour surveillance of the sensitive border area. These technological upgrades aim to provide comprehensive monitoring capabilities and rapid response to any potential incidents.

The Royal Thai Army revealed that the military will begin constructing a permanent 1,310-meter border fence along the Thai-Cambodia border in Chanthaburi in April 2026. The 45-day pilot targets transnational crime, with future plans for electronic surveillance fencing. pic.twitter.com/ZsLICWRfse — PR Thai Government (@prdthailand) March 18, 2026

Royal Patronage and Public Support

Details of the fence project were first released late last year following the first of two border clashes that underscored the need for improved security measures. In October, the Thai military presented its blueprint to Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn, who offered to support the initiative through her foundation.

The princess’s Hataitip Fund reported in late October that it had received more than 200 million baht in public donations for the border fence effort, demonstrating significant grassroots support for enhanced security measures. In December, the princess provided the Thai military with 121 million baht to fund the project’s initial phase, accelerating the timeline for construction.

Historical Context

The border between Thailand and Cambodia has been marked by periodic tensions and occasional armed clashes, most notably surrounding the area near the Preah Vihear temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site that has been a flashpoint for conflict. The 11th-century Hindu temple has been a source of dispute for decades, with the International Court of Justice ruling in 1962 that it belonged to Cambodia, though access from Thailand remained contentious.

More recent clashes in 2024 reignited concerns about border security and the safety of residents living in proximity to the frontier. The upcoming fence construction represents a tangible response to those concerns, providing physical infrastructure intended to prevent future incursions and reduce the potential for armed conflict.

Implementation Timeline

With construction set to begin next month, military engineers and construction teams are preparing to mobilise to the Chanthaburi site. The initial 1.3-kilometre section will serve as a pilot project, with successful implementation potentially leading to expansion along other vulnerable portions of the border.

Authorities have emphasised that the project proceeds with full transparency and coordination with Cambodian officials to ensure mutual understanding and cooperation. The fence is intended as a security measure rather than a statement of territorial claims, with both nations expected to benefit from reduced tensions and improved border management.

Thai Supreme Commander Backs Border Fence Construction Amid Tensions with Cambodia

The project represents a significant investment in long-term stability for a region that has experienced periodic violence, offering hope to border communities that have lived for generations with the uncertainty of potential conflict. As construction begins next month, officials will monitor progress closely while continuing diplomatic engagement with Cambodian counterparts to ensure the project achieves its intended purpose of enhancing security for all.

-Thailand News (TN)