Two Blasts Rock Pattani, Five Injured in Insurgent Attacks

PATTANI — Five police officers were injured last night when suspected insurgents detonated a motorcycle sidecar rigged with explosives at a checkpoint in Panare district, marking the latest violence to rock Thailand’s restive southern border provinces.

Bomb Defused At Pattani Bus Terminal; Authorities Warn Of Possible Further Devices

Colonel Ekvarit Chomchuphol, deputy spokesperson for the Internal Security Operations Command’s 4th Regional Office, reported that attackers parked the explosive-laden motorcycle sidecar adjacent to a checkpoint manned by four police officers before remotely triggering the device. The blast ripped through the area around 8:30pm, catching security personnel off guard.

The explosion wounded five officers stationed at the checkpoint, all of whom were rushed to the district hospital for emergency medical treatment. While their conditions remain undisclosed, sources indicate they suffered shrapnel wounds and injuries consistent with blast force trauma.

The detonation sparked a fire that consumed several police vehicles parked in the vicinity, with firefighters battling to contain the flames and prevent further destruction. Colonel Ekvarit noted that witnesses observed a pickup truck carrying multiple men departing the scene shortly before the explosion, suggesting the perpetrators may have conducted final reconnaissance before executing the attack.

Second Strike Follows Overnight

In a troubling pattern, another explosion rocked Khok Pho district at approximately 4:00am today, targeting a paramilitary ranger outpost in Village 1 of Na Ket sub-district. Police reported that perpetrators employed an almost identical methodology, parking a motorcycle rigged with explosives in front of a residence near the outpost, strategically positioned among other parked motorcycles to avoid immediate detection.

The device was detonated remotely in the pre-dawn hours, sending a powerful blast through the quiet neighbourhood. Remarkably, no injuries were reported in this second attack, though the incident has dramatically escalated tensions in the area. Authorities believe the timing and tactical similarities suggest coordination between the two attacks, though no organisation has yet claimed responsibility.

Five police officers manning a checkpoint in Panare district of the southern province of Pattani were injured last night when suspected insurgents detonated a motorcycle sidecar rigged with explosives.https://t.co/t9iMzEa4Iv #ThaiPBSWorld pic.twitter.com/CKibtAyGBC — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) March 18, 2026

Deep South Insurgency Continues

These twin bombings represent the latest chapter in the long-running insurgency plaguing Thailand’s deep south, where Malay-Muslim separatist movements have waged a protracted campaign for greater autonomy from the predominantly Buddhist state. The conflict, concentrated primarily in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces, has claimed thousands of lives since violence dramatically escalated in 2004.

Security forces have been placed on heightened alert throughout the region following the coordinated attacks, with additional patrols deployed and checkpoints reinforced. Military and police intelligence units are urgently reviewing threat assessments to determine whether further attacks may be planned in the coming days.

Forensic teams have been dispatched to both blast sites to meticulously collect evidence, including fragments of the explosive devices that may provide crucial intelligence about bomb construction methods and potentially lead investigators to those responsible. Security camera footage from areas surrounding both attack sites is also being reviewed for any suspicious activity or individuals.

Community Impact

The attacks underscore the persistent security challenges facing authorities in the deep south, where insurgents continue to employ improvised explosive devices and hit-and-run tactics despite years of peace initiatives and negotiations. Local residents have expressed renewed anxiety for their safety as the violence demonstrates no signs of abating.

Seven injured in a sidecar explosion in Narathiwat province

Authorities have appealed for calm while urging

the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to security forces immediately. The investigation remains active and ongoing as officials work to identify and apprehend those responsible for the coordinated twin bombings that have once again shattered the uneasy peace in Thailand’s southern border provinces.

-Thailand News (TN)