Minivan Carrying Foreign Tourists Crashes into Power Pole in Phuket, Killing One and Injuring 11

PHUKET — A passenger van carrying foreign tourists to the Similan Islands crashed into a power pole in Phuket early Wednesday morning, leaving one Russian woman dead and 11 others injured, police confirmed.

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The incident occurred at approximately 4:00am on Thepkrasattri Road in Mai Khao subdistrict, Thalang district, Phuket province. Emergency responders, rescue teams and medical staff were dispatched to the scene following reports of the serious collision.

Upon arrival, authorities found the Phuket-registered van severely damaged after colliding with a power pole. A roadside guardrail had pierced through the vehicle, complicating rescue efforts. All passengers aboard were Russian nationals, according to police. One female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while 11 others sustained injuries of varying degrees.

Rescue workers were forced to use hydraulic cutting tools to extract victims trapped inside the mangled vehicle. The injured received initial first aid at the scene before being transported to Thalang Hospital, Mission Hospital Phuket and Vachira Phuket Hospital for further medical treatment. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

A passenger van carrying foreign tourists to the Similan Islands crashed into a power pole in Phuket early Wednesday, killing one person and injuring 11 others. Police said the incident occurred around 04:00 on Wednesday on Thepkrasattri Road in Mai Khao subdistrict, Thalang… pic.twitter.com/kjRn7cNpAG — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) March 18, 2026

The driver, identified only as Denchai, 41, provided police with his account of the crash. He stated that he was following a trailer truck and had slowed down before applying the brakes when the vehicle suddenly lost control and crashed into the power pole. He insisted that he had not fallen asleep at the wheel, countering one of the common assumptions in early morning road accidents.

Authorities noted that all passengers had been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, a factor that may have prevented more severe injuries or additional fatalities. The group was reportedly en route to the Similan Islands, a popular tourist destination known for its pristine beaches and diving sites, when their journey was tragically interrupted.

Police are continuing their investigation into the exact cause of the crash, examining factors including vehicle condition, driver fatigue and road conditions. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the risks associated with early morning travel on Thailand’s roads, particularly for tourists unfamiliar with local driving conditions.

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Officials have been in contact with relevant authorities to coordinate notification procedures involving the deceased and injured foreign nationals. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses and as hospitals provide updates on the condition of the injured tourists.

-Thailand News (TN)