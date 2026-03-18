Tour Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashes into Utility Pole in Cha-am, Injuring 15

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN — At least 15 passengers on a pilgrimage to a temple in Prachuap Khiri Khan were injured when their chartered bus ran off the road and struck two power poles in Cha-am, within Hua Hin district, on Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

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Police radio 191 received reports of the accident, which occurred on Phet Kasem Road in tambon Huai Sai Tai at approximately 7:10am. Cha-am police arriving at the scene found a double-decker bus operated by Waykin Travel Co Ltd that had veered off the roadway and collided with two power poles on the roadside near the VIP Condochain, snapping both poles in the impact.

The bus was carrying 50 passengers at the time of the crash, according to authorities. Rescue workers reported that at least 15 passengers sustained injuries, primarily to their arms and legs, and were subsequently transported to hospitals in both Hua Hin and Cha-am for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed, though officials indicated none were believed to be life-threatening.

The group was travelling to Prachuap Khiri Khan province with the intention of making merit at Wat Tham Khao Tao, a meditation centre located in Hua Hin district, when the accident interrupted their spiritual journey. The temple is a known destination for Buddhist devotees seeking meditation and religious merit-making activities.

PETCHABURI – At least 15 passengers on a pilgrimage to a temple in Prachuap Khiri Khan were injured when their chartered bus ran off the road and struck two power poles in Cha-am, in Hua Hin district, on Tuesday morning. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/qZo09pr6jl — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) March 17, 2026

Cha-am police have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, though no immediate conclusions have been reached regarding what led the driver to lose control and leave the roadway. Investigators are examining factors including driver fatigue, mechanical failure, and road conditions as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The crash caused disruption to traffic along Phet Kasem Road, a major thoroughfare in the area, as authorities worked to clear the scene and coordinate the removal of the damaged power poles. Electricity authorities were contacted to address the downed poles and any potential power disruptions in the vicinity.

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The investigation remains ongoing as police gather evidence and interview witnesses to establish precisely what caused the tour bus carrying pilgrims to crash into the utility poles. Further updates are expected as authorities piece together the sequence of events leading to the morning accident.

-Thailand News (TN)