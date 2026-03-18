250kg Safe Worth Over 3 Million Baht Stolen from Condo in Korat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA — A Korat couple has reported to police that a 250-kilogramme safe containing valuables worth more than three million baht was stolen from their condominium room in Muang district, with no signs of damage or forced entry, leaving residents shaken and authorities searching for answers.

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The complainant, Phannarai Khemmee, a popular social media food influencer known by her online persona “Modoil,” shared details of the baffling theft with reporters on Monday. She said she and her boyfriend discovered the safe was missing when they returned to their room in tambon Nai Muang at approximately 11:30pm on Saturday. They had last checked the safe and its contents on February 21, she stated.

According to Ms Phannarai, the safe had been concealed inside a built-in cabinet, making its removal all the more perplexing. What shocked the couple most, she emphasised, was that there were no signs of a break-in whatsoever. The room door remained undamaged, and there was no evidence of forced entry. She declined to reveal the exact address, room number or floor of the incident for security reasons.

Ms Phannarai estimated that at least three people must have been involved in the crime, given the sheer weight and size of the safe, which she described as weighing 250 kilogrammes and standing 1.28 metres high. The theft appeared to have been carefully planned to ensure no one was home at the time, she added, suggesting the perpetrators may have been monitoring the couple’s movements.

Despite several security cameras being installed throughout the building, including one positioned directly in front of their room, no evidence identifying those responsible had yet been found, the influencer said. The apparent blind spot in the building’s surveillance has raised concerns about the overall security infrastructure.

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – A couple reported to police that a 250‑kilogramme safe containing valuables worth over three million baht was stolen from their condominium room in Muang district, with no sign of damage or of a break‑in. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/qrvAVWD54G — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) March 16, 2026

Ms Phannarai noted that there were two sets of keys to the room—one kept by the couple and a spare stored in the condominium’s juristic office. Investigators are likely to examine whether the spare key was accessed or duplicated without authorisation.

The stolen safe contained several gold bars as well as gold and silver jewellery, collectively valued at over three million baht, according to the complainant. The loss represents a significant portion of the couple’s accumulated wealth and personal possessions.

Ms Phannarai urged police to quickly identify and arrest the thieves, expressing concern that the crime was undermining residents’ confidence in the safety and security of the condominium building. “This has shaken our trust in the place we call home,” she said.

Muang police investigators are currently reviewing security footage from cameras installed in the building and surrounding areas, searching for any evidence that might lead to those responsible. The case presents significant challenges for law enforcement, given the absence of physical evidence at the scene and the apparent sophistication of the operation.

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The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine how perpetrators managed to remove such a heavy object from the premises without detection and what connections, if any, they may have had to the building or its residents.

-Thailand News (TN)