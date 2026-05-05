Salmonella Found in Bottled Water in Nakhon Ratchasima

BANGKOK — The government has ordered an urgent investigation into reports of contaminated drinking water in Nakhon Ratchasima after Salmonella spp was detected in products sold locally, raising serious public health concerns about the safety of bottled water in the province.

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Prime Minister’s Office Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi said she has instructed the Office of the Consumer Protection Board to launch a probe and coordinate with relevant agencies to examine whether the manufacturer complies with legal requirements. The investigation will focus not only on the contaminated batch but on the entire production process, including sourcing, treatment, bottling and distribution.

The move follows a warning issued by the provincial public health office that a sample of locally produced drinking water had tested positive for Salmonella spp, a bacterium that causes salmonellosis — a foodborne illness characterised by diarrhoea, fever, abdominal cramps and vomiting. In vulnerable populations such as young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, Salmonella infections can lead to severe dehydration and hospitalisation.

Citing an initial inspection, Supamas revealed a startling detail: the registered production site of the contaminated water was originally a tyre processing factory. The revelation has raised serious concerns over standards and contamination risks, as tyre factories are not designed for food or beverage production. Residual chemicals, inadequate sanitation and cross-contamination hazards may have contributed to the presence of Salmonella in what should be a sterile product.

The government has ordered an urgent investigation into reports of contaminated drinking water in Nakhon Ratchasima after Salmonella spp was detected in products sold locally. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/kRGIzZmTZ7 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 5, 2026

According to the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, contaminated drinking water is classified as substandard food under the Food Act, carrying a fine of up to 50,000 baht. However, officials have not ruled out additional charges if the investigation reveals negligence or deliberate misconduct. The manufacturer may also face civil liability if consumers become ill after consuming the contaminated water.

The public has been advised to check the brand and production details of bottled water purchased in Nakhon Ratchasima and to avoid any products from the suspect manufacturer until testing confirms safety. Health officials have urged anyone who has consumed locally produced bottled water and developed gastrointestinal symptoms to seek medical attention immediately.

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The incident has shaken consumer confidence in bottled water, a product that most Thais take for granted as safe. If a manufacturer operating out of a former tyre factory can package and sell water to the public without adequate oversight, how many other producers are cutting corners? The investigation will determine whether this is an isolated case or the tip of a much larger iceberg. For now, the government is on notice, and the people of Nakhon Ratchasima are watching — and drinking more cautiously than before.

-Thailand News (TN)