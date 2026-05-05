Thai Delivery Rider Assaulted by Tourist on Pattaya Beach After Cannabis Warning

PATTAYA — A foreign tourist, reported by witnesses to be Russian, assaulted a 29-year-old Thai delivery rider on Pattaya beach in the early hours of May 4, 2026. The victim had only just politely warned the man not to smoke cannabis in a public area. The incident has since caused widespread outrage online and renewed demands for stricter enforcement of public conduct regulations.

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The attack occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. along the beachfront, a popular late-night gathering spot for both locals and tourists. The victim, Mr. Kittiphong Sa-adchandrai, sustained injuries during the confrontation, which was captured on video and widely shared across social media platforms, drawing thousands of comments and shares within hours.

According to Mr. Kittiphong, he had been relaxing and eating with friends at a beachside table when a nearby foreign tourist began smoking cannabis, causing a strong odour to spread through the area. Approaching the man courteously, he advised that smoking cannabis in a public area was inappropriate and against both Thai law and local beach regulations, which specifically prohibit smoking of any kind on Pattaya’s beaches.

The tourist’s Thai girlfriend reportedly attempted to calm the situation, but the man became increasingly agitated. As Mr. Kittiphong turned to return to his table, the tourist allegedly attacked him from behind, triggering a scuffle. During the confrontation, the suspect reportedly claimed to be a “boxer” and challenged those around him, stating that he could act as he wished with impunity. The victim added that another group of Thai diners had earlier warned the same individual and had also been assaulted in a similar manner, suggesting a pattern of aggressive behaviour.

CHONBURI — 4 May 2026, A brawl broke out on Pattaya beach after a foreign tourist allegedly assaulted a Thai man who had warned him about smoking cannabis in a public area, police said. Full story:https://t.co/5Vt4owmlZc pic.twitter.com/VtO6qLnaUY — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) May 5, 2026

Pattaya municipal officers arrived quickly and managed to bring the situation under control. However, the foreign tourist continued his provocative behaviour, walking around the area and making obscene gestures toward the victims and the officials attempting to de-escalate the scene. Authorities instructed both parties to separate and ordered the tourist to return to his accommodation to prevent further escalation, a response that some witnesses criticised as too lenient.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with many social media users calling for stricter enforcement of public conduct rules and a review of tourism policies that, in their view, prioritise visitor satisfaction over local safety. Questions have also been raised about the lack of immediate charges against the suspect at the scene, with some commenters asking why the tourist was allowed to simply return to his accommodation after assaulting a local.

No serious injuries were reported, and the situation was eventually contained. However, the psychological impact on Mr. Kittiphong and the other Thai diners who witnessed or experienced the tourist’s aggression should not be underestimated. A man who was simply trying to enjoy a meal with friends ended up being attacked after politely pointing out that someone else was breaking the law.

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Authorities are expected to review CCTV footage and witness statements as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident. Further legal action may depend on the outcome of the inquiry and the formal complaints filed by those involved. For now, the tourist remains at large, and the beach where the attack occurred remains open. But for many Thais, the incident is another reminder that in their own country, they are sometimes treated as second-class citizens on their own shores. The question now is whether Pattaya’s authorities will take this opportunity to send a clear message: that assaulting locals is not acceptable, regardless of nationality, and that the days of looking the other way are over. The video evidence is clear. The witnesses are many. The only thing missing is justice.

-Thailand News (TN)