Foreign Tourists Filmed in Obscene Act in Moving Taxi in Phuket

PHUKET — Foreign tourists have sparked widespread online outcry after being filmed engaging in a lewd act inside a moving taxi along Thaveewong Road in Patong, raising fresh concerns about visitor behaviour and the potential damage to the resort island’s hard-won image.

Social media storm over sex in a tuk-tuk video posted online

The incident occurred on May 3, 2026, in the heart of Patong’s busy tourist district. The clip, widely shared across social media, shows a man and woman behaving in an inappropriate manner while the vehicle was in motion, appearing completely unconcerned by the surrounding traffic and the presence of other road users. The footage quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from local residents and online users who questioned how such behaviour could take place in a moving vehicle on a public road.

The video was first posted by the Facebook page “Expose Phuket,” which highlighted the couple’s conduct as both inappropriate and potentially dangerous. According to the post, the incident took place on Thaveewong Road in Patong, Kathu district, a busy tourist artery known for heavy traffic, motorbikes, pedestrians and nightlife. Observers noted that such conduct in a moving vehicle could pose serious risks — not only to the participants themselves, but also to the driver and other road users who might be distracted or forced to react suddenly.

The page questioned whether such behaviour represented a small minority of tourists or pointed to a broader pattern of disrespect, and also raised concerns about the intention behind filming the act rather than stopping it. It suggested that incidents like this could harm the image of Phuket as a premier tourism destination, particularly among families and travellers who expect a certain level of decorum.

Reaction online was mixed but largely critical. Many commenters expressed disapproval of the tourists’ actions, arguing that there is a time and place for everything — and a moving taxi on a public street is neither. Some users argued that the driver should not have allowed such behaviour to take place, questioning whether he was complicit or simply afraid to intervene. Others pointed out the potential safety hazards, noting that sudden movements or distractions could easily lead to an accident.

A video showing two foreign tourists engaging in oral sex on a moving tuk-tuk in Patong has sparked widespread criticism online, with many warning of the damage such behaviour could cause to the resort town’s image. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/FD1Vv3lGJi — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 3, 2026

A smaller number of viewers treated the incident with humour, focusing on the commentary heard in the video rather than the behaviour itself. But for most, the incident was another example of foreign visitors treating Phuket as a lawless playground, with no regard for local standards or common decency.

Local sentiment reflects ongoing concerns about maintaining order and safety in high-traffic tourist zones such as Patong, where alcohol flows freely and inhibitions often drop. Incidents involving foreign visitors behaving in ways seen as inappropriate or risky have a habit of attracting widespread attention online, amplifying calls for stricter oversight. Authorities and tourism stakeholders have previously emphasised the importance of preserving the island’s reputation, warning that a few bad actors can undo years of careful branding.

The incident may prompt renewed discussion about enforcement of safety regulations and driver responsibility in Phuket’s transport sector. Taxi drivers, who are licensed professionals, have a duty to ensure the safety and decorum of their passengers. Allowing lewd acts to occur in a moving vehicle may expose drivers to liability, and officials could face pressure to ensure that similar behaviour is discouraged, particularly in prominent tourist areas.

Phuket tuk-tuk sex video goes viral

Monitoring of social media incidents is likely to continue as part of broader efforts to protect the province’s image. For the two tourists at the centre of the video, their moment of reckless abandon has made them famous for all the wrong reasons. Their faces may be blurred in news reports, but the footage remains online — a permanent reminder of a taxi ride that should never have happened. For Phuket, the incident is yet another test of its ability to balance the freewheeling spirit of tourism with the basic expectations of public decency. The test is ongoing, and the verdict is still out.

-Thailand News (TN)