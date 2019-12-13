Fri. Dec 13th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Social media storm over sex in a tuk-tuk video posted online

Traffic in Bangkok, taxis and tuk tuks

Traffic in Bangkok, taxis and tuk tuks. Photo: pxhere.


Social media vigilantes were up in arms on Friday over two video clips showing a woman sitting on a male passenger’s lap and apparently enjoying sex with him in a moving tuk-tuk on a Bangkok street early in the morning.

The first clip showed five passengers – three men and two women – travelling in the tuk-tuk. One woman was seen sitting on a man’s lap, lifting her skirt and appearing to be having sex. The clip was posted by Facebook user Khun-Khachen.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

