BANGKOK, Dec 13 (TNA) — The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage has included “Nuad Thai, traditional Thai massage” in its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Nuad Thai is Thailand’s second cultural heritage to receive the listing after its “Khon, masked dance drama in Thailand” was listed last year.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

