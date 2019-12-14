Police Ready to Handle Future Forward Party’s Rally in Pathumwan





BANGKOK, Dec 14 (TNA) – About 150 policemen were mobilized to cope with the rally that Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit planned at Pathumwan intersection on Saturday evening. Participants have been warned to obey rules and protect others’ rights.

Pol Col Krisana Patanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said the Metropolitan Police Division 6 and the Pathumwan police station were prepared to secure order in the rally that Mr Thanathorn planned on the skywalk in Pathumwan area.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



