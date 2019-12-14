Mon. Dec 16th, 2019

Police Ready to Handle Future Forward Party’s Rally in Pathumwan

Siam area in Pathum Wan

Siam area in the Pathum Wan district of Bangkok. Photo: Paolobon140.


BANGKOK, Dec 14 (TNA) – About 150 policemen were mobilized to cope with the rally that Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit planned at Pathumwan intersection on Saturday evening. Participants have been warned to obey rules and protect others’ rights.

Pol Col Krisana Patanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said the Metropolitan Police Division 6 and the Pathumwan police station were prepared to secure order in the rally that Mr Thanathorn planned on the skywalk in Pathumwan area.

