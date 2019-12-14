Sat. Dec 14th, 2019

Naked man falls to death from Bangkok condo

A naked man, aged 30-35, fell to his death from a high-rise condominium in Chatuchak district of Bangkok in the early hours of Saturday.

The body of the unidentified man was found lying face-down on a road leading to the car park building of the 29-storey luxury building in the Ratchayothin area on Ratchadapisek Road, said Pol Maj Sakdinat Nuchong, investigation chief at the Phahon Yothin police station. The incident was reported at around 2.30am on Saturday, Thai media reported.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

