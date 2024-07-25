View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

Hong Kong model murdered in Bangkok

A Hong Kong model was tragically killed in Bangkok, Thailand. The incident involved a young woman, whose body was found in her apartment. After checking the images from surveillance cameras and the crime scene, police have arrested the Hong Kong model’s boyfriend as a suspect in her murder.

Gwendoline Cretton, a 24-year-old Swiss national holding a Hong Kong ID card, was found dead at her residence in Bangkok’s Prawet district. The incident occurred last Thursday evening and has been reported as a homicide.

This unfortunate event has garnered significant attention, as the model was well-known in Hong Kong and had a substantial following. The circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear, with local police looking into various leads and collecting evidence from the scene​.

