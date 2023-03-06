DNA test confirms that remains found belong to Abby Choi, the model murdered in Hong Kong









Hong Kong’s scientific police announced Monday that DNA tests confirmed that human remains found in a house on the outskirts of the city belong to the popular local model Abby Choi, whose murder and dismemberment have shocked the former British colony.

The identified remains were found inside a large soup pot. While security forces continue to try to locate and recover other parts of the body of the young woman, 28 years old, reports the South China Morning Post.

Choi’s ex-husband and his parents and brother have been remanded in custody without bail since last week on charges of murder and perverting the course of justice, said Hong Kong Free Press.

A yacht company worker who allegedly tried to help the victim’s ex-husband escape from Hong Kong to Macau in exchange for 35,900 euros has also been arrested.

The senior prosecutor of the court hearing the case, Brian Lai Tak-ki, has requested a 10-week adjournment to continue the investigation, including forensic examinations of evidence seized from the home where the remains were found and a follow-up of the defendants’ cell phone conversation records.

#AbbyChoi's murder case is gruesome. But #HongKong has already abolished the death penalty. So, I guess the most these cannibals get may just be life imprisonment. This case has many lessons to be learnt though. 1 of them is #humanCruelty. https://t.co/cnrwQZDRec — Karen M. Fu (@karen_fu) March 6, 2023

Abby Choi was reported missing on February 21 and two days later a forensic team found inside the refrigerator of a house on the outskirts of Hong Kong the legs of a woman, followed by the discovery of a skull, several ribs and hair immersed in a large pot with broth and vegetables.

The house had recently been rented by Choi’s former father-in-law, whom the investigation points to as the alleged mastermind of the plot to kill her over a dispute over a property worth millions of dollars, according to local press.

A meat slicer, an electric saw and some clothes allegedly related to the case were also found at the site.

Choi, who had nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram, had become internationally known as a model, even participating in Elie Saab’s spring-summer 2023 haute couture show in Paris and recently appearing on the digital cover of the luxury magazine ‘L’Officiel Monaco’.

The model had a net worth of about 12 million euros and came from a wealthy family with businesses in China, according to local press.

-Thailand News (TN)

