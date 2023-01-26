Butcher dies while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong

The incident occurred after the victim had shot the animal with the taser. Suddenly, the pig regained consciousness, at which point it attacked the man.









A butcher, a worker at a slaughterhouse in Sheng Shui, Hong Kong, has died while trying to slaughter a pig, according to CNN. The hypothesis that investigators are considering is that the animal would have revolted against him, causing the man to be injured with the knife he was handling.

Police authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the incident. According to initial investigations, the butcher had previously shot the animal with a stun gun. Subsequently, the pig could have regained consciousness by rolling against the worker, hitting him and causing him to stab himself with the knife with which he was about to slaughter the animal.

Pig kills butcher at slaughterhouse in Hong Kong https://t.co/AvcPpElvSc — Newslytical (@thenewslytical) January 26, 2023

According to local police sources, the man suffered a stab wound of 40 centimeters. The man was found badly wounded by a co-worker, unconscious, with the knife in his hand and his left foot bathed in blood.

The Chinese city’s Department of Labor has extended its condolences to the family of the deceased, and is investigating the incident as a fatal “work accident”.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





