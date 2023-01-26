Butcher dies while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong

January 26, 2023 TN

The incident occurred after the victim had shot the animal with the taser. Suddenly, the pig regained consciousness, at which point it attacked the man.

Domestic pig

Domestic pig. Photo: Youtube.




A butcher, a worker at a slaughterhouse in Sheng Shui, Hong Kong, has died while trying to slaughter a pig, according to CNN. The hypothesis that investigators are considering is that the animal would have revolted against him, causing the man to be injured with the knife he was handling.

Police authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the incident. According to initial investigations, the butcher had previously shot the animal with a stun gun. Subsequently, the pig could have regained consciousness by rolling against the worker, hitting him and causing him to stab himself with the knife with which he was about to slaughter the animal.

According to local police sources, the man suffered a stab wound of 40 centimeters. The man was found badly wounded by a co-worker, unconscious, with the knife in his hand and his left foot bathed in blood.

The Chinese city’s Department of Labor has extended its condolences to the family of the deceased, and is investigating the incident as a fatal “work accident”.

-Thailand News (TN)

