Two Islamist attacks in 24 hours in Spain and Germany

A 26-year-old Moroccan killed a sacristan and seriously wounded a priest in a machete attack on two churches in Algeciras, southern Spain. Meanwhile, a Palestinian killed two people and wounded seven people in a multiple stabbing inside a train traveling from the city of Kiel to Hamburg.









The peace of the 19.00 Eucharist in the parish of Santa Maria Auxiliadora of Algeciras was suddenly broken when Yasin Kanza entered with a machete and seriously wounded the Salesian vicar Antonio Rodriguez this Wednesday afternoon. Not satisfied, this 26 year-old Moroccan youth, armed, went to the church of Nuestra Señora de La Palma, where he caused several damages and attacked the sacristan Diego Valencia to the shout of “Allah”, who managed to leave the temple, but was hit by the attacker outside, where he died from the wounds caused by the young radical.

Few details have been released about the attacker, but for the moment it is known that he is 26 years old and has Moroccan nationality. In addition, he was in an irregular situation and pending deportation, according to sources of the anti-terrorist fight to the news agency Europa Press.

(Spain) – A Priest Has Been Killed And Four Other Parishioners Seriously Injured After A 32-Year-Old Moroccan Asylum Seeker Slashed Parishioners With Machete At Two Catholic Churches In Algeciras Wednesday Evening, Suspect Captured Terror links are being probed.#shuttletvnews pic.twitter.com/nfr86iDHNj — ShuttleTV (@shuttletvnews) January 26, 2023

According to sources quoted by the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, Kanza would have been arrested last June 16, 2022 in the city of Cadiz and it was then when the police found that he did not have the necessary documentation to reside in Spain, so the proceedings were initiated for his expulsion to Morocco, something that never happened. According to this media, before being arrested this Wednesday he also assaulted a Moroccan citizen whom he reproached for going against Islam.

Police sources do not rule out the possibility that this was a “lone wolf” actor and, consequently, an attack with jihadist aims, although this is pending investigation by the Spanish National Police, which has taken charge of the inquiries. The attacks were carried out by shouting “death to Christians” and “Allah is great”.

On the same day, two people were killed in a knife attack on a train in Germany. At least seven people were injured in a multiple stabbing on a train traveling from the northern German city of Kiel to the city of Hamburg, police sources told the ‘Bild’ newspaper.

The Minister of the Interior in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, confirmed before a parliamentary session that the victims of the attack are a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old boy.

Update: The knife killer is a stateless person from the Gaza Strip (Palestinian territory). Ibrahim A. arrived in Germany as a refugee in 2014 and, since 2015, he has been in contact with German law twelve times.https://t.co/CBDQJL0pSo — Pegida Canada (@PegidaCanada) January 26, 2023

A spokesman for the Federal Police in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, on the border with Denmark, confirmed the multiple stabbing attack. According to German media, the man responsible for the stabbing, a Palestinian from Gaza who had been living in Germany since 2014, has already been arrested and authorities have opened an investigation.

It has been leaked to German media that the attacker, Ibrahim A., had a police record for violent and sexual offenses, as well as that he was still in custody just six days ago.

-Thailand News (TN)

