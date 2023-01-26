Malaysian tourist, 5-year-old daughter drown in seas off Krabi
A Malaysian tourist and her five-year-old daughter have drowned after a long-tailed boat, in which her family of three were travelling, capsized in the seas off the Mueang district of the southern province of Krabi yesterday (Wednesday).
The family were on a sea tour, off Nong Thale sub-district, without life jackets. Only the skipper was wearing one.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.