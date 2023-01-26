Malaysian tourist, 5-year-old daughter drown in seas off Krabi

January 26, 2023 TN
Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi

Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi. Photo: kallerna. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A Malaysian tourist and her five-year-old daughter have drowned after a long-tailed boat, in which her family of three were travelling, capsized in the seas off the Mueang district of the southern province of Krabi yesterday (Wednesday).

The family were on a sea tour, off Nong Thale sub-district, without life jackets. Only the skipper was wearing one.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Cars parked in Rusamilae, Pattani

Insurgents in Pattani province in the deep south throw bomb, injure volunteer ranger

January 25, 2023 TN
View of railway through agricultural fields

Railway crossing crash in Songkhla, 1 killed, 2 injured

January 23, 2023 TN
Speedboat and longtail boat in Koh Tao

Surat Thani to welcome first international chartered flight in 3 years

January 22, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai police checkpoint in Bangkok

Thai police warned ‘drunk’ Taiwanese actress

January 26, 2023 TN
High-rise buildings in Bangkok

Two rescue workers arrested in possession of five suspect defibrillators

January 26, 2023 TN
Pattaya City sign on the Pratumnak hillside in Banglamung, Chonburi province, overlooking the entire Pattaya Port

Foreign Man’s Girlfriend Reportedly Jumps to Death at Pattaya Condominium

January 26, 2023 TN
Mainz Central Railway Station in Germany

Two Islamist attacks in 24 hours in Spain and Germany

January 26, 2023 TN
Domestic pig

Butcher dies while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong

January 26, 2023 TN