Taiwanese actress accuses Thai police of extortion

January 26, 2023 TN
Helmet for traffic police in Thailand

Helmet for traffic police in Thailand. Image: Xiengyod.




Police are investigating a Taiwanese actress’s complaint that police shook her down for 27,000 baht at a checkpoint in Huai Khwang district during her New Year holiday.

Pol Col Yingyos Suwanno, chief of the Huai Khwang station, said on Thursday that normally his station did not set up checkpoints in the area mentioned by Charlene An.

