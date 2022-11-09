November 9, 2022

Large drug haul discovered in condo in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district

8 hours ago TN
Street in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Street in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok. Photo: Serj Kras.




Thai anti-narcotics police seized more than 200kgs of illegal drugs in a search of a condo in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district yesterday (Tuesday).

The haul included about 200kgs of crystal meth, or “Ice”, over 200,000 methamphetamine tablets, 500 packets of powdered Ecstasy and 50 packets of “Happy Water”. The drugs were in several items of luggage in the room, on the 6th floor of a condominium building in Pracharat Bamphen Soi 20.

