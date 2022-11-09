Large drug haul discovered in condo in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district









Thai anti-narcotics police seized more than 200kgs of illegal drugs in a search of a condo in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district yesterday (Tuesday).

The haul included about 200kgs of crystal meth, or “Ice”, over 200,000 methamphetamine tablets, 500 packets of powdered Ecstasy and 50 packets of “Happy Water”. The drugs were in several items of luggage in the room, on the 6th floor of a condominium building in Pracharat Bamphen Soi 20.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





