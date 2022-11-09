Samut Prakan teacher arrested with student porn videos









A teacher at a public school in Samut Prakan has been arrested for allegedly selling pornographic videos of adults and children on social media, some showing him having sex with schoolgirls in uniform.

According to police, he admitted to having earned about one million baht over the last year from the videos.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

