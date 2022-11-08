Thai cabinet approves to withdraw proposal of foreign land ownership

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said, today (November 8th) after the cabinet meeting that the cabinet has approved to withdraw the proposal of foreign land ownership with options to perhaps bring it back in other forms after study and public opinions in the future.

This comes after weeks of angry public opposition over the idea of allowing foreigners to legally own land even with many requirements and rules. Politicians and activists on all sides of the political spectrum also objected to the plan and several lawsuits had been filed over the proposal.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

