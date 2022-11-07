Thai Cabinet might reportedly reject Interior Ministry’s foreign land ownership proposal due to massive public backlash









Thai media says the Cabinet might reportedly consider rescinding the Interior Ministry’s foreign land ownership proposal that will allow foreigners who invest 40 million baht per year for three years to own up to 1 rai of land (roughly 0.4 acre) in Thailand.

According to Thai media, General Anupong Paochinda, Minister of the Interior, will propose to the Cabinet tomorrow, November 8th, to withdraw the ministry’s proposal to allow foreigners to buy and own land in Thailand in order to boost the country’s economy.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

