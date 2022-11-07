November 7, 2022

Thai Cabinet might reportedly reject Interior Ministry’s foreign land ownership proposal due to massive public backlash

6 hours ago TN
Cityscape of Bangkok

Cityscape of Bangkok. Photo: Filipo / Wikimedia.




Thai media says the Cabinet might reportedly consider rescinding the Interior Ministry’s foreign land ownership proposal that will allow foreigners who invest 40 million baht per year for three years to own up to 1 rai of land (roughly 0.4 acre) in Thailand.

According to Thai media, General Anupong Paochinda, Minister of the Interior, will propose to the Cabinet tomorrow, November 8th, to withdraw the ministry’s proposal to allow foreigners to buy and own land in Thailand in order to boost the country’s economy.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Power transformer

Energy saving may be made mandatory in Thailand

5 hours ago TN
Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018

General Prayut Can Move to Another Party: General Prawit

6 hours ago TN
Parked Police Pickup

Thailand’s Interior Ministry considers tighter gun controls

6 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Power transformer

Energy saving may be made mandatory in Thailand

5 hours ago TN
Cityscape of Bangkok

Thai Cabinet might reportedly reject Interior Ministry’s foreign land ownership proposal due to massive public backlash

6 hours ago TN
Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018

General Prayut Can Move to Another Party: General Prawit

6 hours ago TN
Parked Police Pickup

Thailand’s Interior Ministry considers tighter gun controls

6 hours ago TN
The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok

Prayut Will Open Loy Krathong Festival near Government House on November 8

6 hours ago TN