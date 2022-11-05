Administrative Court Asked to Block Foreigners from Acquiring Land









BANGKOK, Nov4 (TNA) – Mongkolkit Suksintaranont, list MP of the Thai Civilized Party, together with nine party members asked the Supreme Administrative Court to overthrow the cabinet’s decision to allow foreigners to acquire land in the country.

The group opposed the resolution of the cabinet which on Oct 25 approved the Interior Ministry’s regulations to allow wealthy foreigners to buy land to attract foreign investment to the country. They sought the court’s injunction against the resolution pending its ruling on the policy.

TNA

