November 5, 2022

Cabinet Greenlights U-Tapao Expansion

13 hours ago TN
KanAir Lines aircraft at U-Tapao Airport

KanAir Lines aircraft at U-Tapao Airport. Photo: Alec Wilson / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cabinet has approved in principle a plan to massively expand U-Tapao Airport in Rayong province to develop its capacity for accommodating commercial flights by adding a new runway, taxiways and facilities.

According to Government Spokesperson Ratchada Dhnadirek, the expansion will serve business operations based in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand

