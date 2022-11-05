Cabinet Greenlights U-Tapao Expansion









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cabinet has approved in principle a plan to massively expand U-Tapao Airport in Rayong province to develop its capacity for accommodating commercial flights by adding a new runway, taxiways and facilities.

According to Government Spokesperson Ratchada Dhnadirek, the expansion will serve business operations based in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

