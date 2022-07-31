







U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport

Located in Rayong a beach town 90km (140m) southeast of Bangkok, U-Tapao (UTP) in Thai: ท่าอากาศยานนานาชาติอู่ตะเภา, primarily functions as the base for the Royal Thai Navy First Air Wing. While charter flights occasionally land at U-Tapao as a result of its location just 45 minutes from Pattaya beach, U-Tapao is generally unused by commercial aircraft. However, the airport did briefly fly passengers out of Thailand during the political unrest in 2008 that forced the closure of Bangkok’s two primary airports: Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi.

The Thai government has plans to turn U-Tapao into a third major destination for airlines. The new second terminal which will open in late-2016, will increase airport capacity from 800,000 to three million passengers per year.

Airport Service & Facilities

Services for passengers include souvenir and duty free shops as well as a restaurant.

Airlines serving U-Tapao Airport

U-Tapao International Airport is an alternate airport to accommodate passengers who use the service to get maximum convenience and ease in order to fly to Pattaya and Rayong.

Domestic airlines

– Bangkok Airways

– Thai AirAsia

– Kan Airlines

International airlines

– R Airlines

– China Southern Airlines

– Thai AirAsia

