August 1, 2022

U-Tapao Airport

1 day ago TN
Aerial view of U-Tapao International Airport

Aerial view of U-Tapao International Airport. Image: Wikimedia Commons.




U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport

Information about U-Tapao International Airport, Thailand.

Located in Rayong a beach town 90km (140m) southeast of Bangkok, U-Tapao (UTP) in Thai: ท่าอากาศยานนานาชาติอู่ตะเภา, primarily functions as the base for the Royal Thai Navy First Air Wing. While charter flights occasionally land at U-Tapao as a result of its location just 45 minutes from Pattaya beach, U-Tapao is generally unused by commercial aircraft. However, the airport did briefly fly passengers out of Thailand during the political unrest in 2008 that forced the closure of Bangkok’s two primary airports: Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi.

The Thai government has plans to turn U-Tapao into a third major destination for airlines. The new second terminal which will open in late-2016, will increase airport capacity from 800,000 to three million passengers per year.

Airport Service & Facilities

Services for passengers include souvenir and duty free shops as well as a restaurant.

Airlines serving U-Tapao Airport

U-Tapao International Airport is an alternate airport to accommodate passengers who use the service to get maximum convenience and ease in order to fly to Pattaya and Rayong.

Domestic airlines

– Bangkok Airways
– Thai AirAsia
– Kan Airlines

International airlines

– R Airlines
– China Southern Airlines
– Thai AirAsia

© www.adventureinthailand.com



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Wat Si Khun Mueang in Nong Bua Lam Phu

Wat Si Khun Mueang in Nong Bua Lam Phu

1 day ago TN
Wat Pa Phu Kon in Udon Thani

Wat Pa Phu Kon, Udon Thani

1 day ago TN
Emerald Cave (Tham Morakot) in Koh Muk

Emerald Cave (Tham Morakot), Koh Muk

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Town of Luang Prabang, Laos

5 Killed in Thai Tour Bus Accident in Laos

11 hours ago TN
Phuket Nightlife

Customer shot dead outside Phuket pub

12 hours ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

56-year-old bottle scavenger found dead in front of abandoned convenience store in Pattaya

12 hours ago TN
Street at night in Old Phuket Town

One dead, one injured in Phuket Town night club shooting after clubgoer allegedly attacks guard with a sword

12 hours ago TN
Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

House Committee Reviews Air Force Appeal for F-35 Jets

12 hours ago TN