Chiang Rai Airport

Airbus A350 XWB at Chiang Rai Airport

Airbus A350 XWB at Chiang Rai Airport. Photo: Airbus.




Chiang Rai International Airport (IATA: CEI, ICAO: VTCT) is located in the city of Chiang Rai in the northern Thailand.

The airport is located about 10km from the city centre. Since 1998 it is managed by the Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT).

The Chiang Rai International Airport

Access to the airport is available from an access road linking the airport with Phahonyothin Road (Superhighway), which leads southbound to the city centre, Chiang Mai, Bus Terminal II and all the way to Bangkok and northbound to Mae Chan, Mae Sai and the Thai-Myanmar border.

A new road (Vhiangburapha Road) which can be accessed by turning left upon exiting the airport also leads southbound to the city centre and is a less congested route, as it is not used by intercity buses heading north. The road joins up with Phahonyothin Road via Pao Khun Road which passes Chiang Rai Provincial Stadium.

The airport handles over 500,000 passengers, 3,900 flights and 2,700 tons of cargo every year.

It consists of a single passenger terminal which features a Dairy Queen outlet as well as a Black Canyon Coffee, with both the international and domestic arrivals and departures on handled on the same floor but in separate areas.

Although the airport is named Chiang Rai International Airport, and even though it facilities capable of handling international flights, it is yet to be served by any international routes. The airport does however it does handle immigration from THAI flights with international connections to/from Bangkok-Suvarnabhumi.

Chiang Rai Airport, Thailand, 404 Moo 10, Tambol Rim Kok Ban Du, Amphoe Muang, Chiang Rai 57100, Thailand

  • Tel: +66 (0)53 793048, +66 (0)53 798000
  • Fax: +66 (0)53 793071

