Hat Yai Airport

Hat Yai is a welcoming gateway for all visitors who want to visit the south of Thailand for business or leisure. It is also an important exit point for Thai-Malay muslims on their annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Today, 3 airlines service more than 800,000 passengers, 9,500 flights and 12,000 tons of cargo each year. Hat Yai International Airport is located at longitude 100° 23′ 55″ and latitude 06° 55′ 46″, 92 feet above sea level; the airport is 9 km from downtown Hat Yai.

Address

99 Moo 3, Sanambin Road, Klong La Subdistrict, Klong Hoi Kong District, Songkla Province 90115, Thailand

Website: www.airportthai.co.th/hat_yai/en/home.php

Car Rental

The Car Rental counter is situated in the domestic arrival hall near the limousine counter. There are 4 limousine service counters in the passenger hall.

Airport Service &Facilities

Information Counter

There are 10 information service counters. Situated at :

Passenger Terminal

Departure Hall on the 4th Floor by Gate 3 and Gates 5 -6

Arrival Hall on the 2nd Floor at the Gates 3 -4 and Gates 7 -8

Concourse Building

Arrival Passenger Hold Rooms on the 2nd Floor, intersection between concourse buildings A and B

Arrival Passenger Hold Room on the 2nd Floor, at the transfer counter on the eastside

Arrival Passenger Hold Room on the 2nd Floor, in Concourse D

Arrival Passenger Hold Room on the 2nd Floor, between Concourse E, F and G

Departure Passenger Hold Room on the 4th Floor, in Concourse D on the eastside

Departure Passenger Hold Room on the 4th Floor in Concourse D on the westside

Left Baggage Service

Contact the Left Baggage Service Counter on the 2nd Floor in the Arrival Hall,

Baggage Claims and on the 4th Floor in the Departure Hall, behind check-in counter Q

Service charge rate THB 100 / Baggage / Day

Tel 0 2134 7795-6

