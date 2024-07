KHON KAEN: A 70-year-old man died after being attacked by three American bully dogs in front of a house in Phu Wiang district of this northeastern province.

Lek Seepak, of Khor village Moo 1 in tambon Kud Khon Kaen, was mauled by the three dogs owned by a couple living in the same village on Wednesday night. He died shortly afterward.

