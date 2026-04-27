Bus Crashes Into Trailer in Khon Kaen, 27 Injured

KHON KAEN — A bus travelling from Nong Khai to Bangkok crashed into the rear of an 18-wheel lorry late on April 26, leaving 27 people injured and triggering a complex rescue operation that lasted several hours as emergency workers extracted passengers from the crumpled driver’s side of the vehicle.

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The collision occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Mittraphap Road inbound, near the Tha Phra-Kosum junction in Tha Phra subdistrict, Mueang district. The bus, operating on the Si Chiang Mai to Bangkok route, had picked up passengers from Nong Khai before making a stop at Khon Kaen Bus Terminal 3. At the time of the crash, there were 49 people on board, including passengers and staff.

According to authorities, the lorry—carrying a full load of stones—suddenly changed lanes directly in front of the bus, leaving the bus driver with no time to brake. The bus slammed into the rear of the trailer, causing severe damage to the front of the bus, particularly on the driver’s side. The impact crumpled the front section, trapping several passengers and complicating rescue efforts.

Emergency responders worked for hours to free those trapped inside the wreckage. Rescue teams transported the injured to several hospitals in the area, including Khon Kaen Hospital, Srinagarind Hospital and Sirindhorn Hospital. A further 22 people declined hospital treatment despite being involved in the crash, officials said. No fatalities have been reported at this stage.

Police from Tha Phra station have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. While initial findings point to the abrupt lane change by the lorry as a key factor, officers will review all available evidence, including driver statements, witness accounts and road conditions. The lorry driver is expected to be questioned in detail about the manoeuvre that set the chain of events in motion.

The crash has renewed concerns about the safety of overnight bus travel on Thailand’s major highways, where heavy lorries and high-speed passenger buses share often congested roads. Mittraphap Road, a major artery connecting the Northeast to Bangkok, has been the scene of numerous serious accidents over the years, many involving large vehicles and resulting in mass casualties.

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For the 27 injured passengers now recovering in Khon Kaen’s hospitals, a journey that should have ended in Bangkok instead brought them to emergency rooms. And for the dozens more who walked away from the wreckage, the sound of crunching metal and the sudden jolt of impact will linger long after their bruises have healed. Police have confirmed that investigations are continuing, and officials will provide updates once the cause has been fully established. Any legal action, including potential charges against the lorry driver, will depend on the findings of the inquiry.

-Thailand News (TN)