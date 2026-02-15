Dozens Injured as Phuket–Betong Bus Overturns in Trang

TRANG – A bus travelling on the Phuket–Betong route overturned on Phetkasem Road in Huai Yot district in the early hours of February 15, leaving 30 people injured, including the driver who suffered the loss of his left leg.

An investigator at Huai Yot Police Station stated that officers were alerted to the crash near a warehouse before Samakkhi Sueksa School in Moo 4, Na Wong subdistrict. Emergency responders attended the scene.

The bus, a vehicle registered in Yala with licence plate 10-1147 and fleet number 775-6, was found lying on its right side with visible damage across the body. The driver, aged approximately 50, was discovered conscious behind the wheel despite his severe leg injury. Rescuers forced open the doors and smashed the rear window to evacuate passengers trapped inside.

Most passengers sustained minor injuries including abrasions and cuts from broken glass, while some suffered fractured legs and arms. The injured, including the driver, were transported to Huai Yot Hospital and Wang Wiset Hospital for treatment.

A passenger reported she had been travelling back home after visiting her mother in Phuket, departing at 10 p.m. She stated that the driver had not been speeding and described how the bus appeared to hit a pothole before swaying, after which she blacked out and regained awareness only when the vehicle had already overturned. “The first thing I saw was passengers piled on top of each other, with some seats fallen over,” she said.

Kwanpracha Ngaokaew, a rescue volunteer from the Sawang Phakdi Trang Foundation, said the driver remained conscious during transport to hospital. He told rescuers that a motorcycle had cut in front of the bus, causing him to lose control.

A bus attendant who sustained cuts to his hand from shattered glass gave a similar account, stating that a motorcycle had cut across the vehicle’s path. Following the incident, the bus operator arranged a replacement vehicle to take the remaining uninjured passengers onwards to Yala.

Local media reported that police stated they would wait until the driver’s condition improves before conducting further questioning to establish the exact cause of the crash.

