Seven Bombs Rock Narathiwat in Coordinated Overnight Attacks

NARATHIWAT – Suspected Muslim insurgents detonated seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across Yee Ngor and Ra-ngae districts late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, in what police believe was a coordinated tactic to cause unrest ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. No casualties were reported, though several motorcycles and properties sustained damage.

According to Yee Ngor district police, the first explosion occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. inside a rubbish bin in front of a motorcycle repair shop in Village 7 of Yee Ngor sub-district. Several motorcycles parked nearby sustained minor damage.

The second blast followed around midnight, detonating in a garbage bin in front of the Livestock Development district office, approximately 800 metres from the first attack site. Two hours later, a third device exploded, also concealed in a rubbish bin, in front of a phone repair shop in Village 7.

The fourth explosion was reported at around 4:00 a.m. near the district’s clock tower, followed by a fifth device that detonated in roadside bushes in Village 2.

Seven coordinated bomb attacks in neighbouring Narathiwat have prompted authorities in Yala to raise security to the highest level. Although no injuries were reported, police have intensified checkpoint inspections and patrols to prevent further unrest as Chinese New Year and Ramadan approach.

CCTV footage captured two suspects on a motorcycle in Yee Ngor district, with the pillion rider seen dismounting and placing an object—believed to be a homemade bomb—in roadside vegetation.

In neighbouring Ra-ngae district, police responded to a grocery shop in Tanyongmas sub-district after a shopkeeper reported a suspicious object on a display shelf at approximately 11:00 p.m. The device detonated before authorities arrived, causing damage to the shop and goods but no injuries.

A seventh device exploded at around 1:00 a.m. in a garbage bin opposite the Office of Primary Education Region 3, also in Tanyongmas sub-district.

Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing additional CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators. Security forces remain on high alert across the southern border provinces as Ramadan approaches, a period historically marked by heightened insurgent activity.

-Thailand News (TN)