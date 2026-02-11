Suspect Held Over Petrol Station Toilet Bombing in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT – Security forces have arrested a male suspect in connection with a bomb attack on a petrol station toilet in Sisakhon district last evening, an incident that injured three women.

The explosion occurred at approximately 6 p.m. inside a female restroom at a PTT petrol station in Moo 1, Sako sub-district. Investigators determined that the improvised explosive device had been concealed inside a waste bin.

Three women who were using the toilet at the time sustained minor injuries. They were treated at Sisakhon Hospital and later discharged.

CCTV footage captured a male suspect, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, with shoulder-length hair and wearing a sarong and shirt. He was seen fleeing the scene on a black Honda Wave motorcycle shortly before the blast.

Based on the footage and information from local residents, security forces and Sisakhon police conducted a coordinated operation at approximately 9 p.m. The suspect, identified only as ‘Irfan’, was located at his residence in Moo 8, Sisakhon sub-district.

A search of the house uncovered two homemade .22-calibre firearms, one homemade air gun, and a large firecracker. Officers also seized clothing and a FILA shoulder bag matching those seen in the CCTV footage, as well as a motorcycle believed to have been used in the attack.

Authorities stated that the bombing was intended to create disruption in the area rather than to target specific individuals. The suspect is in custody as the investigation continues.

