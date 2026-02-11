Three Medical Personnel Killed in Highway Collision with Parked Truck

NAKHON SAWAN – A public health van crashed into a parked tree-trimming truck on Highway 1 Tuesday afternoon, killing three medical personnel and injuring seven others, the Bangkok Post reported.

The deceased have been identified as Dr. Waranya Rojanabutr, 36, nurse Kesara Umjui, 46, and driver Charin Sidawee, 29. They were traveling in a van belonging to the Uthai Thani Provincial Public Health Office.

The accident occurred at 3:07 p.m. on Phahonyothin Road (Highway 1) in Nong Kradon sub-district, Muang district. According to the driver of the truck, which was from the Ban Daen highway office, his team had just finished trimming trees along the highway median and was preparing to leave. The truck was parked near the median with traffic cones and warning signs in place.

A witness stated that the van had been following another vehicle, which swerved away just before the van struck the rear of the parked truck, which was loaded with timber.

In addition to the three fatalities, five other passengers in the van and two workers in the truck were injured. All were transported to nearby hospitals.

Muang Nakhon Sawan Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash.

-Thailand News (TN)