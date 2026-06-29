Two Pakistanis, One Indian Caught In Sa Kaeo With Over 100,000 Ecstasy Pills

SA KAEO, Thailand — Three foreign nationals, comprising two Pakistani citizens and one Indian national, have been arrested in Sa Kaeo province following the seizure of a massive cache of over 100,000 ecstasy pills allegedly destined for the capital. The significant narcotics bust was the result of a coordinated late-night operation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies to intercept transnational drug traffickers.

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The joint operation, which took place between the late hours of June 27 and the early morning of June 28, was executed at a PTT petrol station in the Sa Kaeo district. Officers from the Sa Kaeo Immigration Police, Sa Kaeo Provincial Police, the Provincial Investigation Division, and the Region 2 Investigation Division collaborated to intercept the suspects. The three men were discovered at the petrol station carrying heavy suitcases and attempting to hire transportation to Bangkok.

During the initial encounter, immigration officers became suspicious and requested to check the men’s travel documents, which were subsequently found to be invalid. As the scrutiny intensified, one of the suspects attempted to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended by the surrounding officers. Following the arrests, the suspects were transported to the Muang Sa Kaeo Police Station, where a thorough search of their luggage uncovered the enormous quantity of illicit substances.

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The suspects were identified as 24-year-old Pakistani national Badti Muhammad Aslan, 19-year-old Pakistani national Aali Liswan, and 45-year-old Indian national Pakgran Wit Sing. Investigators revealed that the seized contraband consisted of 101,675 pills of Category 1 narcotics. The ecstasy tablets were found in a variety of colors and were meticulously divided into five separate batches. The cache included 21,335 light green tablets, alongside 25,107 orange and green tablets, 20,385 orange, green and grey tablets, 20,600 light and dark green tablets, and 14,248 pink, orange and light green tablets. Notably, the pills were stamped with the letters “VL” on one side and the “Louis Vuitton” logo on the other, a branding tactic frequently used by trafficking syndicates to market the illicit substances.

Following the completion of the arrest procedures, the case was formally transferred to investigators at the Muang Sa Kaeo Police Station for comprehensive legal proceedings. Authorities are continuing to investigate the origins of the narcotics and the broader trafficking network responsible for transporting the drugs toward the capital.

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As the investigation deepens, law enforcement agencies remain committed to dismantling transnational drug syndicates and intercepting illicit shipments before they reach urban centers.

-Thailand News (TN)