Coordinated Blasts Strike Southern Thai Petrol Stations, Injuring One

YALA/PATTANI, Thailand — Violence flared in Thailand’s southern border provinces late last night as armed assailants launched a series of coordinated bomb attacks on three petrol stations in Yala and Pattani, leaving one civilian injured and causing extensive structural damage to the facilities.

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The initial incident occurred at approximately 11:08 p.m. at a PT petrol station located along Highway 15 in the Sateng Nok sub-district of Yala’s Muang district. According to witness accounts provided to investigators, a group of about six men dressed in black arrived at the location on two motorcycles. The assailants fired warning shots into the air to scatter employees and customers before detonating an improvised explosive device. The blast triggered a massive blaze, sending thick smoke and towering flames into the night sky and causing panic among nearby residents.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the violence spread to neighboring Pattani province with simultaneous attacks on two additional fueling stations. Explosions were reported at the PT Pawa branch in the Sai Buri district and the PT Bo Muang branch in the Yaring district. Investigators noted that the attackers employed an identical modus operandi at both locations. Groups of at least six armed men arrived on motorcycles, divided their forces to plant explosive devices directly at the fuel pumps, and fled the scene before the detonations caused severe damage to the infrastructure.

💥คนร้ายระเบิดปั๊มน้ำมัน PT 3 จุดรวด ยะลา-ปัตตานี เจ็บแล้ว 1 ราย เจ้าหน้าที่เร่งคุมสถานการณ์

⛽️จุดที่ 1 สถานีบริการน้ำมัน PT สาขาสาย 15 ต.สะเตง อ.เมือง จ.ยะลา

⛽️จุดที่ 2 เหตุระเบิดและเพลิงไหม้ ณ สถานีบริการน้ำมัน PT สาขาปาวา อ.สายบุรี เบื้องต้นมีรายงานประชาชนได้รับบาดเจ็บ 1 ราย… pic.twitter.com/ut4HkQPuW0 — Skyboyz (@Skyboyz15) June 29, 2026

While the attacks were primarily designed to cause property destruction and economic disruption, one civilian sustained injuries during the bombing at the Pawa petrol station. Local firefighting units were rapidly deployed to all three locations to bring the intense fuel fires under control and prevent further catastrophic damage to the surrounding areas. The full extent of the financial and structural damage is currently being assessed by authorities.

Forensic officers and bomb disposal experts were dispatched to the scenes early this morning to conduct comprehensive sweeps and collect physical evidence. Security officials are currently analyzing the blast patterns, the recovered shrapnel, and the synchronized nature of the assaults to determine the extent of the coordination and to identify the militant cells responsible for the violence.

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As the manhunt for the suspects continues, military and police forces have heightened security patrols across the deep south to prevent further acts of sabotage and protect critical infrastructure.

-Thailand News (TN)