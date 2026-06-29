Man Arrested in Silom for Random Knife Attack on Foreign Woman

BANGKOK, Thailand — A 30-year-old man has been apprehended by Bangkok police following a brazen knife attack on a Vietnamese woman in the heart of the city’s central business district. The suspect, who was tracked down using closed-circuit television footage, allegedly confessed to the unprovoked assault, citing a highly unusual personal grievance as his motive.

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The violent incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. near the entrance of Silom Soi 5, a bustling thoroughfare in the Silom road district. According to the Metropolitan Police Bureau, a large and tall man approached a foreign woman and assaulted her with a bladed weapon before immediately fleeing the scene. The victim sustained injuries during the sudden attack and was subsequently transported to a local hospital for urgent medical treatment and evaluation.

Following the assault, crowd control police officers rapidly responded to the area and initiated a targeted manhunt. Utilizing the city’s extensive network of surveillance cameras, investigators tracked the suspect’s movements through the surrounding streets. This swift police work led to the apprehension of the attacker in a nearby location. He was identified by authorities as a 30-year-old man known locally as Film, who reportedly has no fixed address. Upon his arrest, officers recovered the weapon used in the assault, identified as a large utility cutter with a 23-centimeter extended blade.

A 30-year-old homeless man has been arrested in Bangkok after attacking a Vietnamese woman with a cutter knife outside a 7-Eleven on Silom Soi 5. Thung Maha Mek police used CCTV footage to swiftly track down the suspect, who shocking confessed to the assault simply because he… pic.twitter.com/Q87KhI9oaK — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 28, 2026

During initial questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to carrying out the attack. When pressed for a motive by investigators, he provided a bizarre explanation, stating that he committed the assault simply because he “does not like fat people.” Following her medical treatment, the victim was discharged and traveled to the Thung Mahamek Police Station to formally identify her attacker and provide an official statement to the authorities.

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As the investigation continues, law enforcement officials are conducting a comprehensive background and psychological evaluation of the suspect to determine his mental state at the time of the incident and to ensure there are no additional threats to public safety. The Metropolitan Police Bureau is also reviewing the circumstances of the rapid apprehension and the security dynamics in the Silom area.

-Thailand News (TN)