Teen’s Family Mourns as Australian Suspect Faces Court Over Pattaya Killing

PATTAYA, Thailand — The grieving family of a 17-year-old Thai girl whose body was discovered inside a suitcase in Pattaya has expressed profound devastation following the arrest of an Australian national in connection with her tragic death. The suspect was apprehended at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport as he attempted to flee the country, bringing a swift end to his escape but leaving a family shattered by the brutal loss.

Australian Held in Pattaya Murder Claims Self-Defence, Offers Apology

Thai police detained the man, identified in official records as Simon Peter Carman, early Saturday morning. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant after reviewing closed-circuit television footage that placed the suspect at the scene of the crime. The video evidence reportedly shows the Australian man entering a condominium with the teenager and leaving alone several hours later, carrying a large suitcase. Investigators tracked his movements as he loaded the luggage onto a motorcycle and transported it to a secluded grassy area near a railway line, where the victim’s remains were subsequently discovered.

The suspect now faces a slate of severe criminal charges, including murder, concealment of a corpse, moving or destroying a body, and taking a minor away for sexual purposes. During his initial processing at the police station, the detained Australian reportedly expressed regret to the victim’s relatives, claiming that the tragic events were beyond his control. He was subsequently transferred to the Pattaya Provincial Court to begin the formal judicial process, though authorities have not yet announced the date for his first court appearance.

The victim, identified as Thanchanok, was a native of Kalasin province. Her father, Thongchai Donhomla, shared his deep sorrow over the loss of his daughter, describing her as a resilient and independent young woman who had lost her mother at a young age and always sought to help him. The family’s grief is heavily compounded by anger, with the victim’s stepmother, Oradee Bussarakum, publicly demanding the maximum penalty under the law. She has formally communicated to law enforcement her demand for the suspect to face execution, emphasizing the need for him to suffer the full legal consequences for the crime.

Australian National Held at Bangkok Airport Over Pattaya Teen Murder

As the judicial machinery begins to move, the local community and authorities remain focused on ensuring a thorough and transparent legal process. The Pattaya City Police and the provincial court are currently preparing the comprehensive case file for prosecution.

-Thailand News (TN)