Three Myanmar Migrants Killed by Village Security Volunteer in Chachoengsao

CHACHOENGSAO, Thailand — A village security volunteer is under intense scrutiny following a late-night confrontation that left three Myanmar migrant workers dead and a Thai national seriously injured in Chachoengsao province. The deadly shooting has sparked a comprehensive investigation as authorities work to untangle conflicting accounts of the events that led to the lethal use of force.

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The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on June 27 in Ban Nong Nam Dam, located in the Koh Khanun subdistrict of Phanom Sarakham district. Responding police officers arrived at the scene to discover the bodies of three Myanmar nationals, each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. In addition to the fatalities, a Thai man identified as Pichai Daphantha was found suffering from severe stab wounds to his left side. He was immediately transported to Phanom Sarakham Hospital for emergency medical treatment before police could take his initial statement.

Forensic officers conducted a thorough examination of the area, recovering more than 16 spent shell casings, a handgun, and a knife believed to be connected to the violent altercation. The identities of the three deceased migrant workers have not yet been officially confirmed as investigators continue their inquiries and work to notify their next of kin.

Three Myanmar migrant workers were shot dead in #Chachoengsao after a confrontation with a village security volunteer, who told police he opened fire in self-defence after a friend was allegedly stabbed.#Myanmar #MigrantWorkers #Crime pic.twitter.com/jwljB9iO7Y — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 29, 2026

The shooter, identified as 24-year-old Theerapat Nopthao, a local village security volunteer, provided a detailed account of the incident to investigators. He alleged that he and a friend had approached a group of migrant workers who were consuming alcohol and playing loud music near a residential area to issue a warning. According to Theerapat, the situation quickly escalated into a physical argument. He claimed his friend was struck with a bottle, fell to the ground, and was subsequently stabbed. The volunteer further stated that approximately ten men armed with knives then charged toward him, prompting him to open fire with his handgun in what he described as an act of self-defense.

Law enforcement officials have cautioned that the volunteer’s narrative has not yet been independently corroborated. Investigators are currently analyzing the recovered forensic evidence and gathering witness statements to reconstruct the exact sequence of events. The primary focus of the ongoing inquiry is to determine the precise circumstances of the confrontation and to establish whether the use of lethal force was legally justified under Thai law. Authorities have not yet announced whether formal charges will be filed against Theerapat pending the completion of the fact-finding process.

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The tragic event, highlighted by local media outlets including Khaosod, has drawn significant public attention due to the high number of fatalities and the competing narratives surrounding the altercation. As the community processes the shock of the violence, local law enforcement remains focused on ensuring a transparent and thorough investigation.

-Thailand News (TN)