Phuket Immigration Volunteers Trained to Enhance Efficiency

Phuket, July 31st-The Phuket Immigration Bureau recently launched the Volunteer Potential Development Project, aiming to boost the efficiency of Phuket Immigration Police officers.
Peace Corps Volunteers Return to Thailand
The project encourages participation from individuals with foreign language skills, emphasizing community safety and service excellence. Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot Sirisukha, Commander of Immigration Bureau 6, presided over the opening ceremony, underscoring the importance of collaboration and public engagement. The initiative aligns with national and regional policies, emphasizing both security and positive community relations.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com/a>
By Adam Judd
The Phuket Express
+ There are no commentsAdd yours