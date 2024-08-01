Foreign Phuket Immigration Volunteers.

Phuket Immigration Volunteers Trained to Enhance Efficiency

TN

Phuket, July 31st-The Phuket Immigration Bureau recently launched the Volunteer Potential Development Project, aiming to boost the efficiency of Phuket Immigration Police officers.

Peace Corps Volunteers Return to Thailand

The project encourages participation from individuals with foreign language skills, emphasizing community safety and service excellence. Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot Sirisukha, Commander of Immigration Bureau 6, presided over the opening ceremony, underscoring the importance of collaboration and public engagement. The initiative aligns with national and regional policies, emphasizing both security and positive community relations.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com/a>

By Adam Judd
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours