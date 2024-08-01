View of Krabi town from Wat Tham Sua, Tiger Cave Temple.

Body of missing Dutch tourist found in ravine in Krabi

A search and rescue team has found the body of a missing Dutch tourist between two huge rocks in a ravine, about 450 metres above ground level, on Ngorn Nak mountain in Krabi province.

The victim, 18-year-old (name removed), went missing yesterday afternoon during his descent from the Ngorn Nak viewpoint with his parents, who had asked Tim to wait around the Nak waterfall while they walked down to fetch food and drinks from a store at the foot of the mountain for their tired and thirsty son.

By Thai PBS World

