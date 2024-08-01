The Pattaya City Sign in Banglamung, Chonburi.

South Korean suspected drug trafficker arrested in Pattaya

A major South Korean drug suspect, alleged to have masterminded the smuggling of illicit drugs from Thailand, has been arrested in Pattaya, Chon Buri.

Choi Jin Tae, 40, was arrested by immigration police while walking along Pattaya Sai 3 Road in Bang Lamung district on Wednesday, said Pol Lt Col Veerachai Klinlamut, an inspector attached to the Chon Buri immigration office.

