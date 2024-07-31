Thai Court denies Thaksin permission to go to Dubai

The Criminal Court on Wednesday denied former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra permission to leave for Dubai on Thursday for medical treatment, just three weeks before the first hearing in the lese majeste case against him.

Thaksin, 75, says he is too old to become Prime Minister again

A source said Thaksin filed the request on Saturday, seeking permission to leave the country and stay in Dubai from Aug 1-Aug 16.

