BYD Offers Free Charging to Customers After Price Cut Controversy

BANGKOK, July 31 (TNA) – Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has agreed to offer free charging for one year to its existing customers in Thailand as a form of compensation following complaints about recent price reductions, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Jiraporn Sinthuprai said on Wednesday.

The free charging offer will be available at 2,000 stations nationwide starting August 1, Jiraporn said after meeting with BYD executives at Government House.

The measure applies to approximately 50,000 customers who purchased BYD vehicles before the price cut, she added.

