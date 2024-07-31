Chinese electric car BYD E2 in a parking lot

BYD Offers Free Charging to Customers After Price Cut Controversy

TN

BANGKOK, July 31 (TNA) – Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has agreed to offer free charging for one year to its existing customers in Thailand as a form of compensation following complaints about recent price reductions, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Jiraporn Sinthuprai said on Wednesday.

Suzuki to stop making cars in Thailand to focus on electric vehicles

The free charging offer will be available at 2,000 stations nationwide starting August 1, Jiraporn said after meeting with BYD executives at Government House.

The measure applies to approximately 50,000 customers who purchased BYD vehicles before the price cut, she added.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours