Peace Corps Volunteers Return to Thailand

January 20, 2023 TN
Peace Corp Volunteers in Thailand

Peace Corp Volunteers in Thailand. Photo: www.peacecorps.gov.




On January 20, 2023, Peace Corps/Thailand will celebrate the return to full operations by welcoming 52 American Peace Corps volunteers to the Kingdom of Thailand. The volunteers are eagerly looking forward to serving alongside community members across the country.

Volunteers have not served in Thailand since they were evacuated in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The evacuation marked the first time in the Peace Corps’ 61-year history that volunteers were evacuated from all posts globally. Since the evacuation, Peace Corps/ Thailand staff have continued to engage with local communities through virtual service projects and other activities while preparing for the eventual return of volunteers.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational

