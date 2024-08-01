UK police arrest dozens in London during protests over Southport massacre

After violent altercations against police in Southport and the assault on a mosque, more than 100 people have been arrested in London following protests called by residents last night after the stabbing on Monday of several minors at a recreation center in Southport, north of Liverpool, in northwest England, where three girls were killed.

Three dead, many injured including several children, after multiple stabbing in north Liverpool

According to law enforcement officials today, there were scuffles in central London and tension between officers and protesters. Some of them shouted “stop the boats” and “save our children” while throwing bottles and cans at officers.

The London Metropolitan Police (MET) said that a number of people were arrested for violent acts, assault on a medical worker and for attempting to break the police cordon to gain access to the Parliament area.

⚠️ Axel Rudakubana ⚠️ The killer of children in Southport was previously expelled from school for carrying a knife and calling for a genocide.

This is Axel, poisonous from day one. 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/g6b7S8E56m — Ashlea Simon (@AshleaSimonBF) August 1, 2024

Radical left-wing media across Europe have labeled the events as: “Islamophobic protests in Southport after Taylor Swift party tragedy”, “Riots caused by ultra-radicals in Southport leave at least 39 police officers injured”, “Racist militants set fires and attack police in Southport city on Tuesday night” or “39 police officers injured in ultra-right-wing protests”, barely mentioning the brutality of the murder of three innocent girls by the hand of a extremist.

Officers were deployed in the center of the British capital to “ensure a disorder was contained,” but some police suffered minor injuries, the MET added.

The protest, under the title ‘Enough is Enough’ and promoted by neighbours fed up with vandalism and murders committed by immigrants, had been called following the multiple stabbing during a Taylor Swift-themed workshop on Monday in Southport.

Last Tuesday night there were also violent disturbances in Southport at the end of a vigil for the victims of the attack in that locality. In addition, there were violent incidents in other English towns, such as Hartlepool, Manchester and Aldershot, where protesters threw bottles and cans at the police.

So there you go… Axel Rudakubana, the African migrant child murderer that the media and politicians want you to believe is a 'Welsh boy' from 'Cardiff'. Never has there been more anger and distrust towards politicians and the media. They are siding against their own people. pic.twitter.com/kkEzE1Xg5C — Charlie Fox (@CharlieFoxIE) August 1, 2024

On the other hand the judge has let the name of the killer named Axel Rudakubana, a 17-year-old Muslim immigrant accused of murdering three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, be known.

Axel Rudakubana is accused of murdering Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, with a kitchen knife on Monday.

-Thailand News (TN)

