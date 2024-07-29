Two dead, many injured including several children, after multiple stabbing in north Liverpool

According to British newspapers, the attacker is Ali Al Shakati, an asylum seeker of SYRIAN nationality who arrived in the UK by boat last year and lived in Banks. The incident is not currently being treated as terror-related.

At least two children have died and nine people have been injured after a multiple stabbing recorded Monday in the town Southport, north of Liverpool, United Kingdom, as confirmed by the authorities in the area. According to several British media, the victims are several children and authorities have arrested a knife-wielding man in the area.

Stabbing Attack in London Kills One, Another Person in Critical Condition

All the injured have been taken to the nearest hospitals as confirmed by the region’s ambulance service, which also reported the number of injured on its social networks. Shortly before, the police had also reported in a statement that there had been a “major incident” in Southport with “several victims”, although it had not provided further details. At the moment, it is not ruled out that there may be more fatalities and injuries.

Emergency services were reportedly called to a home on Hart Street after receiving a call that a stabbing had occurred. More than a dozen ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

According to The Guardian, there were several children at the scene of the incident, where a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop was being held, and it is feared that several of the victims are therefore minors. In addition, one of the hospitals where some of the victims have gone is the Alder Hey children’s hospital, which has confirmed “a major incident”.

🚨BREAKING A man attacked a nursery in Southport and stabbed 6 children. Multiple ambulances attended the scene. 1 child died. The attacker is alleged to be a Muslim immigrant. pic.twitter.com/UHUISNGByb — Europe Invasion (@EuropeInvasionn) July 29, 2024

“The foundation is working with other emergency services to respond to this incident and our emergency department is currently very busy,” the center has assured in a statement. “We ask parents to only bring their children to the emergency department in case of an emergency. All other appointments and services are running as normal,” the hospital added.

Police have confirmed that officers have detained a 17-year-old boy named Ali Al-Shakati in the area carrying a knife, and have taken him to the nearest police station, with no further details as to his identity at this time. In addition, they have recommended to avoid the area, although they confirm that there is no longer a major threat.

After learning of the events, the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, expressed his concern about what had happened and thanked the police and emergency services for their work.

Hate Crime Surged in England, Wales after Terrorist Attacks

“Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I will keep updated as the situation develops,” he said on his X account.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!