Thai Prime Minister Delighted as Tourist Arrivals in Thailand Exceed 20 Million

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced on X that Thailand has welcomed over 20 million foreign tourists during the first seven months of this year, marking a significant 34% increase compared to the previous year.
Thailand Targets 7.5% Tourism Growth for 2025
In his July 26th post, Mr. Srettha emphasized that this achievement is not merely due to luck but the result of combined efforts across various sectors. He also highlighted the government’s free visa schemes, increased flight services, expansion into an aviation hub, and the development of tourist attractions as key factors contributing to this growth.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational
+ There are no commentsAdd yours