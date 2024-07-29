Dust closes Thailand’s longest railway tunnel just after it opens

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) closed Thailand’s longest train tunnel just after opening it on Sunday pending a 14-day clean-up after passengers complained of thick dust inside it.

Design adjustment will cause 10-month delay in the dual-track train project in Korat

Ekarat Sri-arayanpong, chief of the SRT governor’s office, said that northeast-bound passengers complained about thick dust when their train passed through the Pha Sadet tunnel in Saraburi province, so the SRT ordered the contractor to clean the tunnel within 14 days.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS