Dust closes Thailand’s longest railway tunnel just after it opens

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) closed Thailand’s longest train tunnel just after opening it on Sunday pending a 14-day clean-up after passengers complained of thick dust inside it.

Ekarat Sri-arayanpong, chief of the SRT governor’s office, said that northeast-bound passengers complained about thick dust when their train passed through the Pha Sadet tunnel in Saraburi province, so the SRT ordered the contractor to clean the tunnel within 14 days.

